By Lynn Janes



The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting July 13, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, , and Peter Erickson attended. Arnold Lopez did not attend.



The council approved the agenda for the meeting.



The council approved the minutes from the June 8, 2023, meeting.



The council approved the June 2023 department reports.



Mayor’s report



Bauch said the Bellm Street project has been going well and looks really nice. “I don’t think they have had any traffic problems.” Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had given the residents plenty of notice.



Bauch told the council they want to do Pinos Street but have had a hard time getting the millings to do the project.





The armory has recently had some problems frequently with vandalism and theft from the rental of the large room for events. Bauch wanted the council to know and consider the possibility of not renting it out anymore. “Alcohol is not allowed but they still bring it in.” He asked it to be put on the agenda for the next meeting. The village has spent a lot of money having to clean it. One group broke seven chairs in one night. Hudman made the suggestion to increase the rental fee. Bauch asked them to give it some thought.



Later in the meeting he remembered had had something else for the report. He wanted to thank Hudman and Angel Granadino, maintenance supervisor, for their work on the auction that had been very successful. They will be able to put that money back into the maintenance department and police department. Hudman thanked the YCC (Youth Conservation Corps) kids that dug through everything and found items for the auction.



New Business



The council tabled the decision to take control of the water and sewer main lines for the Manhattan Subdivision until they had further information. Currently the water mains have been maintained by the group that started the subdivision. All have passed away but one, Robert Young. Hudman said, “He is elderly and wants to make sure the residents are taken care of and wants the village to take it over.” She explained the right-of-way and that some goes across BLM land and some private land. Hudman said she had walked the line and didn’t see any problems. The village has been billing the residents for the sewer and water. Yvonne Gonzales, village attorney, asked if the lines served the Manhattan Apartments, Hudman said yes. Currently the easement has been paid for the next five years. Gonzales had some concerns and wanted more information. Bauch said the village needs to do this. The council decided to get more information and have Granadino check the lines.



The council approved the easement and permission for Grant County to install a road between the Dollar General Store and the Armory to the Forgotten Veterans Memorial at Bataan Memorial Park after some discussion. They had been provided a map of the proposed road. They could see it would not affect the flea market. The county would pay for the road and only needed the easement.



The council approved the small brewer liquor license for Open Space Brewing LLC. The village had a public meeting earlier in the day to give the residents a time to provide comments or opposition to the approval. Esparza read the comments from the meeting. No one had spoken in opposition. Gonzales had spoken with them and approved of the license. They had also received their approval from the state for the license. Bauch recommended the approval. He said the process would take about one month.



In the previous meeting the council had tabled the water development project agreement with Freeport McMoRan because of some concerns Erickson had. Bauch said they had taken those into consideration and made the requested changes to the agreement. Erickson said he spoke with Laura Phelps, Community Development Manager, and she addressed all his concerns. He said he felt good about the agreement, and it will be good for the entire region. The council approved the agreement.



The council approved the purchase of additional radios for the fire department at a cost of $15,167.58. The radios will replace the old ones and provide radios for the new members. The funds will come from the fire fund. The department will look into donation of the older radios.



The council approved the application of George Rivera to move a 16 x 66 mobile home to 14 Seven Sons Road. Code enforcement had provided photos and an extensive report to the council and recommended the approval of the application. The resident had met all the requirements.



Ordinances



The council approved the advertisement of the intent to adopt an amendment to ordinance No. 21-01. This had to do with utility rates. The village will possibly increase the water and sewer rates which have not changed since 2021. The fund for the sewer has been running in the red because of a significant increase in cost of parts. Bauch said in some cases four times the amount paid for just a short time. The increase would allow the village to break even. This increase would not show on the residents bills until October. Tom Caddel asked that the cost increase be put on the advertisement. Hudman said they would advertise and if people wanted costs, they could request them. Hudman added that the village falls in the average cost in the state for similar-sized municipalities.



Public comments



Kristina Ortiz, community liaison for USDA Rural Development, addressed the council asking for support for an upcoming summit to be held July 20, 2023, at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center. She needed their input concerning the housing needs for the local area. Several different programs will be represented there for people to ask questions and get information. She asked them to post it whereever they could. She said, “I can’t advertise but the council can.”



Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.



Bauch had two recommendations and the council approved both.



Fabian Lopez for the maintenance department at $15 an hour. He came highly recommended by the group doing interviews. He also has extensive experience with heavy equipment.



Ronald Martinez for police officer at $20 an hour. He currently works with Grant County Detention Center. He will come in as uncertified. The police chief had recommended him. This will give the department four officers.



Next meetings



Second regular meeting will be held Thursday July 27, 2023, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be held Thursday August 10, 2023



Meeting Adjourned