Deming, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the New Mexico State Police.
The New Mexico State Police is asking the public for assistance in locating Paige Ella Barthe, 20, of Lafayette, LA. She was last seen on Interstate 10 around milepost 23 in a white 2021 Buick with a Massachusetts license plate of 2CNV65. She is traveling with Omaree Vijay Tyson, 41, of Fridley, MN. They are believed to be headed toward Arizona, but their destination is not known.
Paige is 5'02" tall, weighs 145 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and cheetah slippers. Omaree is 5'11" tall, and weighs 170lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. His clothing description is not known.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paige Ella Barthe is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 382-2500, or dial 911.