By Lynn Janes



The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a board meeting at on July 10, 2023. Gabriella Begay called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas (online) and Elizabeth Dean. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended. Serena Murillo didn’t attend.



Reading of the board norms took place with each board member reading a norm. The norms consist of five rules the board strives to adhere to during the meeting. They are listed as actively listen to all perspectives, respond to concerns and questions as a unified board, professionalism expected, assume positive intent, and be positive and responsive.



The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.



Public input on agenda items none currently.



The board approved the agenda.



The board approved the minutes from April 24, 2023, May 1, 2023, June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, and July 15, 2023. Begay thanked Stephanie Snyder, board secretary for getting them up to date with the minutes.





The next action items had to do with the district’s handbooks. Dean had found grammatical errors and spelling errors in all and asked they be corrected. Guadiana had some wording issues and wanted to see gender identity added to the discrimination description part of the handbooks.



The board approved with changes the coaches sponsors handbook. Dean pointed out grammatical errors and spelling errors. She also requested that the term him and her be replaced with gender neutral terms.



The board approved with changes the activity handbook. Dean again pointed out grammatical errors and spelling errors. She also requested that the term him and her be replaced with gender neutral terms.



The board approved the elementary handbook.



The board approved the middle school handbook with changes outlined by Dean.



The board approved the high school handbook with corrections outlined by Dean.



The board approved the 2023-2024 Idea B Entitlement and preschool budget application. Neva Byrd joined the meeting online. She had been contracted by the district to help with the application. She went over the budget with the board and let them know what the funds could and could not be used for. The majority of the funds would go to salaries. This year they would receive $375,881.72 and $15,032.70 for preschool. She said she had met with parents to get their input concerning the use of the funds. Guadiana had comments and questions. Byrd addressed them all.



The council tabled the board policies regarding special education. Byrd explained this must be done every year and turned into the state. The state reviews and adds any updates needed. Currently the attorneys have been reviewing. As soon as those changes have been made, they would receive a copy. Guadiana wanted the policy to be advertised on the website before they voted on it.



The board tabled the assurance statement because Byrd told them it needed to be approved at the same time as the special education policy they had just tabled.



The board approved the Summerfest donations. Theresa Villa, coordinator of family engagement, gave the board a list. No one gave a total, but Guadiana read the list of donors.



The board approved the open meetings act resolution and meeting schedule.



The board tabled the membership to NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association). Guadiana said they had not done it the previous year and didn’t see a reason to do it again. They talked about the benefits of being a member. Terrazas said he thought they needed to support the organization, especially now with the problems and the help they can provide.



Unfinished business none currently.



Guadiana gave an update on the audit committee. The meetings will begin August 9, 2023 and will meet the second Wednesday of each month at 4pm – 5pm.



Superintendent’s report



Koury asked the board if they had any questions about Summerfest and no one had any.



Koury told the board they would receive a schedule for the Convocation and give it to them.



The board received a report from the human resources department. They had recently filled nine positions and currently have seven open.



Koury said they had their new employee orientation. It had been very successful, and a lot had gotten covered. Suzanne Chavira, director of academics, said they had eighteen participate and got everything covered.



Chavira said they will start doing professional development the upcoming Wednesday. Several other events would follow getting ready for school to start. They had three new curriculums to learn so a lot of training would be going on, but it could be done online.



The application for the central drainage project had been sent to Santa Fe.



No report had been available for the bond projects. Some information was discussed on what had been done or was in the process of being done.



Artie Sanchez, athletic director gave the board a schedule of the upcoming events. He went over the list with the board. Terrazas asked him “How many coaching positions are available?” He said five.



Katelyn Church, coordinator of technology, started by apologizing for the sound issues that night and said she would have it straightened out in the future. They have some Chromebooks that will be in shortly. The new phone systems have had some problems, but she would have them corrected soon. When Church took the position, she had been told everyone had monitors in the classrooms. Since then, she had found out that not to be true and will get that taken care of soon. She commented “It will get better.” Guadiana told her, “We know the shortcomings you were left with.”



New business



Murillo had attended the NMSBA leadership conference, but she had not attended to give them a report.



Public input none currently.



The board went into executive session. It would be for an update on the status of the investigation of a complaint against the superintendent.



The board came back into open session after about twenty-five minutes and reported no action had been taken.



Adjourned