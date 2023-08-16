Photos by Lynn Janes

At the Silver City-Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, Chamber Executive Director Romeo Cruz talked briefly about the successful July Fourth parade and event at Gough Park.

He then introduced the featured speaker. "This woman is a true champion, a true steward of Grant County. Priscilla Lucero is the executive director of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments (COG)."

Lucero said the COG covers four counties, Catron, Grant, Hidalgo and Luna. "This is my 36th year with the COG. I will begin my 37th year in September. It is so rewarding to touch people in the area and the state with my services. We assist the counties and municipalities, as well as water districts, schools, education, wastewater and infrastructure and housing. I serve on state boards, including the Colonias Infrastructure Fund and the Water Trust Board to make sure we get our share of state dollars. I'm also chair of the state COG so I can help rural communities across the state with economic development. People would go to areas to bring a business, but they would need a facility. The Legislature in 2022 allocated $70 million to an Opportunity Enterprise Act for rural communities to get assistance in procuring land, equipment, surveying, and construction of a building. I was the only COG representative willing to serve on the committee. We've been working on policies. They are issuing $17.5 million per round. The requirements are that the area asking for the funding must have a population of between 15,000 and 40,000. We try to look at different definitions of rural, whether it's an area or a town. The interest rate on the 15-to-30-year loan will be no less than 3 percent and at 60 percent of the Wall Street Journal prime rate on the day the loan is approved. You can pay off the loan at any point."

She explained that this was the latest resource for economic development projects, but there are many more programs. Others include Smart Money through the New Mexico Finance Authority for smaller businesses to develop or expand; and a Small Loan Pool, which is an economic development tax credit, which the Food Co-op is utilizing right now, as well as Anthony Quintana developing the Buffalo Bar.

"I do a lot of grant writing for local needs," Lucero said. "I've done a lot in water and wastewater. I received some funding to hire a contractor to access some other grant opportunities. The one I'm most proud of is that Silver Consolidated Schools applied for a federal grant, which was awarded $5 million to have a mental health provider in each school. I've been in this career 36 years, and I've never seen an award of that dollar amount."

She said she is starting to see more federal grants that address water issues, "but with that funding comes a much larger percentage of loan, which our local communities don't have the ability to pay. So, I'm very critical when I point a community at an opportunity, because I know what they can and can't afford. I have to constantly advocate for these communities to foster municipalities to have enough water and wastewater capacity or we can't go for those programs."

"I'm a data person," Lucero said. "I'm in the middle of a couple of other projects right now. The town of Silver City is working on one to have more electric vehicle charging stations in town. Another that is in the pipeline is to enhance childcare opportunities. We're just waiting to hear on those. I have to make sure that entities have policies and programs statewide are in effect. They forget that rural communities don't have the same capacity for these awards as urban areas do."

On the topic of Prospectors, the Grant County entity, which holds a community forum each year to hear the needs and then lobbies at the legislative sessions. Lucero is a member. "We make sure that everything we are advocating for has been vetted and is good to go if capital outlay is received. In the last legislative session $11.9 million of capital outlay came to Grant County, including to acequias and for recreational facilities."

She said from a regional perspective, "I track every project that I work on, whether I'm giving support or doing the full application phase. We're not always cognizant of everything that is happening in the region. We are trying to create more businesses to have our region thrive."

Lucero said she serves on the Colonias Board, which addresses needs in communities within 150 miles of the border. "I serve on a lot of boards, can you tell?" she said to chuckles from the audience. "This last award was about $13 million to Grant County for different projects. With these awards coming into the county, it helps serve the communities, keeps jobs going, and just shows how many opportunities there are. None of this is easy."

"Thanks to Grant County, we will be able to continue the Co.Starters program to promote entrepreneurs, in a 10-week session, to foster their own businesses," Lucero said. "Our goal is to hold two sessions a year. It takes a lot of time to get mentors and speakers. But I can tell you, since we got the economic recovery dollars from the EDA (Economic Development Administration), which we received in 2020, we have had 90 individuals in Grant County go through the program. To me, that's huge. I don't have a concept of starting a new business. I know government well. I have to give you guys credit who have your own businesses, because it's no easy task."

Another portion of economic development that Lucero addresses is to ensure there is housing available. "I continue to work with Silver City for workforce housing and to seek dollars to have the added infrastructure. I know it is important to lend a hand to our own community members. I give assistance to people to offer guidance to first-time homebuyers. When you are raised in a low-income area, like I was, you don't realize you have those same opportunities. But I'm here to tell you that you do, and our house is paid off. I take an active role in advocating for the needs of our residents. That's a small key to what I do. The big question is now: 'When do I retire?' I may have to take a survey to see who wants me to retire and who doesn't. I have to tell you in my career the downs had been minimal compared to the rewards. I focus on how I can help you foster your business. I thank my local governments to be able to work with them. Nobody can pull the wool over my eyes anymore. If I can be of service, please reach out to me."

Cruz thanked her "for all you do and for years to come."

He then introduced Grant County Manager Charlene Webb, who talked briefly about the mail-in ballot that is due at the County Clerk's office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

It is critical for emergency services communications – 911 calls to Dispatch—that this ballot proposal be approved, Webb said. "Otherwise, the tax increment that funds operations at Dispatch will go away Dec. 31, 2023. All this ballot proposal does is keep Dispatch operating. Your taxes will not increase. The question on the ballot simply removes the sunset clause from the tax increment ordinance, so that it will fund emergency communications in perpetuity. In a bad year, this tax raises about $600,000, and in a really good year, as much as $900,000. Without the tax, the county and the municipalities would have to try to come up with the funding to pay for operations at Dispatch. It would be a huge burden on Grant County, and I'm looking at Silver City Councilor Lupe Cano, and I'm guessing it wouldn't be easy for you, much less for Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley. Without the funding, if we can't come up with it, we might have to contract out the service out., which is not a good option. Please approve this ballot question."

"This is critical to you for first response, for your and your family's safety," she said. "If you have any questions, please call my office at 574-0008."

She noted more information was available at https://grantcounty911.com

Cruz recognized new members with a certificate. They include the LGBTQ of Grant County; Emmarie Flores of Savory Kitchen, who provided the luncheon food; Ben ??? with Hidden History of Silver City's Old West Inc.; and R&L Service Center.

Silver City Museum Director Bart Roselli announced an event at the Silco Theater on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. called: "This Ain't My First Rodeo," with a couple of old-timers who have been involved with the rodeo here for many years.

Bruce Ashburn, PNM community representative, said he wanted to talk to the attendees about little things that can affect their electric bill. "If you raise the temperature of your air-conditioning by one degree, each degree saves 1 % to 2 %. Make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise in the summer. Close your curtains or blinds during the day. Avoid using your clothes dryer during the day. Grill outside instead of cooking inside. PNM realizes that bills are going to be higher with this heat, so we put in $500,000 to help low-income families get help. Some people will qualify for this and the Good Neighbor program."

Martha Egnal of Stream Dynamics said the organization got a grant to install storm harvesting curb cuts to drain water into a basin. "We can do the infiltration also on private land in Silver City. We are looking at doing the same in the future in the Mining District. We are doing initial assessments now. We want it to be throughout the whole county."

Sheryl ?? of United Healthcare said they would be doing a popup in the conference center parking lot on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Tom Vaughan said the Grant County Art Guild holds First Friday events every month to visit art galleries. He noted the guild has been in the old Hester House for five years now. "We are celebrating our 55th years as the guild."

Karen Bechkenbach said the Grant County Community Concert Association would have seven educational opportunities as part of its concert series this year. "We pay for busing the kids to the university Fine Arts Theater."

José Ray, one of the organizers for the Fiesta Carnitas, Musica y Mas, said the event would take place Labor Day weekend at Gough Park, Sept. 1, 2, and 3. "We are charging $15 for the musical acts."