The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. If you have any questions please contact the Sheriff's Office.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday August 27, 2023.
On August 27, 2023 at approximately 8:37pm deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Pinon and Hutchinson in Santa Clara in regards to shots fired.
On arrival deputies had contact with a male subject who had been shot. The suspect who is identified as Jaime Rodriguez dob 11-19-1996 then fled the scene in a newer model Yellow and Black Jeep Wrangler unknown license plate. Jaime is described as 5'5" 130lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sheriff Raul Villanueva is asking the public for help in locating Jaime. Jaime is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or the vehicle you are to call Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840 or 911. This is an active ongoing investigation, any and all assistance will be greatly appreciated. Further information to be released as it becomes available.