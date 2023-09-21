ROAD ADVISORY:
LANE CLOSURE – Silver City Area
NM 152 at milepost 26 is down to one lane due to a rockslide. A crew is working on removing boulders, rocks, and debris from the roadway as quickly as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and be cautious of personnel and equipment in the area. Please be sure to expect delays.
