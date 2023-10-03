Photo Courtesy of a friend of the Beat
By Roger Lanse
First reports from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Upper Mimbres Volunteer Fire Rescue, and Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, describe an electrical fire that fully engulfed a shop building at the Faywood Hotsprings on Highway 61 today, Oct. 3, 2023. The hot springs is located near the junction of Highway 180.
The volunteer fire departments at Upper Mimbres, Lower Mimbres, Whiskey Creek, and Ft. Bayard, were involved in suppressing the fire, according to UMVFD staff. They were paged out at about 2 p.m. and were still on scene at 4 p.m. mopping up.
This will be updated if we receive more information.