Silver City / Las Cruces, NM – The following information is for distributing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Silver City Police Department. For details, contact Silver City PD at (575) 388-8840.
Silver City PD is asking the public for assistance locating Maisie Yniguez, 42, of Silver City. She is 5'5" tall, weighs 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, yellow or tan shorts, and white shoes. She is believed to be in Las Cruces and was last seen on November 2nd at around 2:00 p.m. at Apodaca Park, located at 801 East Madrid in Las Cruces.
Her method of travel and destination are not known. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maisie Yniguez is asked to contact Silver City PD at (575) 388-8840 or dial 911.