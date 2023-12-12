By Mary Alice Murphy

An interview with Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard put into perspective some of the somewhat damning numbers brought up in a recent couple of articles from entities in other parts of New Mexico.

[Editor's Note: For background and this editor's editorial, which she wrote after reading the two articles, without knowing the context of a lot of its content, visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/editorials/editorial/81591-unnecessary-spending-at-wnmu, as well as click on the two links that are at the end of the editorial.]

Shepard noted in his comments to the Beat that the "big numbers" pointed out in the articles, differ from the perspective of who is reading them. To a person in Grant County working hard to make $25,000 a year, spending that kind of money on travel seems totally improper.

"However, for WNMU as an institution, with a $70 million dollar budget, the $10,000 amount for travel isn't that outrageous," Shepard said. "When I came in as president in 2011, WNMU had $800,000 in revenue, with $600,000 of that amount set aside for salaries. That level was unsustainable. Today, our reserves range from $5 million to $12 million depending on the year and the expenditures. That level of reserves allows us to take calculated risks."

He said it allows the university to do things like plant trees, which pull carbon dioxide out of the air and provide oxygen to the atmosphere, and install solar panels, which lower the electrical costs of the university.

Shepard gave an example of how the university raises funding for projects, such as housing for students. "We issue a revenue bond, which brings in the money to build the structure. When students move into the student housing, they pay rent, which pays off the bond."

"As an institution, we created debt reserves that are fiscally conservative," he continued. "That way we have enough to pay off the debt if our investment doesn't work the way we expect it to."

On the issue of international travel and the costs put into it. "We make these investments to attract students from other countries. We go to the countries to establish relationships with the country's government and institutions. We want to build a reputation as an institution offering a global education for the global economic system we are in. We have two choices, 1) we can attract students from other countries to come here to study or 2) we can send our students to other countries to study. The second option is not feasible for most of our local students because of the cost of their travel and tuition."

The experiences that local students receive through friendships with students from other countries give them an expanded perspective on how the rest of the world lives and works, Shepard believes.

"A university isn't just about a degree in mathematics," he said. "It's about how you grow as a person, as an individual. I don't care if you are far to the left or far to the right, I just want you to be able to think."

The amount of money spent on international travel, compared to other universities, is "hardly anything."

He noted a student, Richard Mubonga, who came to WNMU from Zambia, fit into the student body so well and became friends with so many local students, that he was elected to be student body president. He had a large impact on other students with his character and personality, but students from Silver City would have never met someone like him had WNMU not developed the relationship. When relationships are created, WNMU faculty members receive invitations to go to places like Zambia to help their universities develop needed programs. Right now, Ben Jenkins will be traveling to Zambia helping develop a mental health counseling program.

Shepard noted that he grew up in Buckeye, AZ, when it was still a tiny town. "If my family had not hosted a Rotary student from Mexico, I wouldn't have had my eyes opened to the rest of the world."

He said when he was part of the University of North Texas, he became friends with a Muslim from Jordan. "We talked about my Christian faith and his Muslim faith. I came to the conclusion, that aside from groups such as Hamas and ISIS, that most Muslims are just ordinary people going about their lives just as we are."

"I look at the big numbers as: 'What is the biggest number you would pay to change and open the eyes of a Silver City student, who has never been out of the state of New Mexico, to know and understand people from other countries?' I cannot measure the change our students' experience when they have these opportunities."

"I think every American should have the opportunity to meet and interact with people from other countries, to travel to other countries, not only to appreciate other cultures and see how beautiful other countries are, but also to come back with more appreciation for the beautiful country we live in and to learn to think on their own. It may be a big number we invest, but I think the student results are even greater. "

Shepard said many of the faculty members collaborate on research projects with researchers in other countries.

He noted that when he and others travel to foreign countries, "if it's across one of the big bodies of water, like the Atlantic or Pacific, we fly business class, because as soon as we land. we are working. We need to be as fresh as we can be. When we fly domestically, we fly coach. Although sometimes I will pay with my own credit card to upgrade to business or first class. If it lands on the university card, I reimburse the university."

He noted when he went to Serbia, he and his wife, whose daughter is in school in London, the university paid their economy flight from London to Serbia and back to London, but Serbia paid for the hotel. "The trip to London from here was on my dime. The institutions we visit will often pay for the hotel."

"I think I'm sowing success at Western," he said. "The foundation is one example. It has grown 400 percent since I've been here. People are donating small and large amounts for the students and projects here at the university. Our campus looks beautiful. We offer more scholarships than we ever have. Our students are getting a great education. Those are the things that matter to me."

On the issue of furniture in the President's House, which he said is "not mine. It's a public place. When I arrived in 2011, the house was empty, our own personal furniture went into it. We use the house frequently for public events. In a given year, we have 1,000 to 2,000 people entertained in that house. The house is used even when I'm not in town. The furniture gets moved around a lot and eventually it becomes damaged. The only furniture in the house that belongs to us is our bedroom furniture. In the public spaces the furniture is partly our personal furniture and the rest was bought with university funds and belongs to the university. The board named a committee to oversee the purchase of the furniture and to coordinate it. If at the end of my tenure, the furniture is still in good shape and the next president doesn't want it, I will offer to buy it. I consider the dollars spent on long-lasting travel and furniture to be an investment. I would offer a donor to buy him Seret and Sons furniture [which is where some of the current furniture was purchased] if he'll donate $1 million to the university." He said one event for 30 people at the President's House led to $250,000, including a state match, as a donation for early childhood education.

On answers to other questions, he said he would expand on them when he speaks as the featured speaker at the Chamber Awards banquet on Thursday.