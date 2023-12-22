Deming, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory from the Deming Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-0356.
The Deming Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Brielle Lugo, a 1-year-old, whose height is unknown, and weighs approximately 30 lbs with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen on December 21, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on South Silver Street in Deming. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie. Brielle is believed to be with her grandmother, Veronica Martinez (47). They may be traveling to Arizona in a white 2006 Honda Accord bearing an unknown AZ license plate.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brielle Lugo is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-0356 or dial 911.