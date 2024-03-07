Silver Schools District Unveils Comprehensive Strategy to Comply with New Instructional Requirements for 2024-2025

In response to the recent mandate by the Public Education Department (PED) establishing a minimum of 180 instructional days and 1140 hours of instructional time for the upcoming academic year, Silver Schools District has meticulously revised its previously adopted calendar to meet these standards without extending contractual obligations or diminishing educational integrity. The previously board adopted calendar included 176 instructional days.

A key modification involved the reduction of 3 parent conference days to 2, aligning with the statutory limit by converting September 12, 2024, from a conference day to a standard instructional day, thereby increasing the total to 177 days.

Furthermore, the district re-evaluated its staff development plans, particularly changing August 30 from a potential compensatory day related to vector training completion back to a regular instructional day, cumulatively reaching 178 days.

In a creative effort to preserve the essential parent-teacher dialogue while complying with the new mandates, Silver Schools has adapted two remaining parent conference days (September 13, 2024, and February 21, 2025) into remote learning days, counting towards the instructional days tally, while still facilitating parent-teacher meetings.

Adjustments extend to the Wednesday schedule to fulfill the 5 and 1/2 hour requirement for a “full” instructional day. The district also intends to revisit and, where feasible, revert to previous bell schedules to maintain instructional hours without significantly extending the school day.

These strategic changes ensure that Silver Schools meets PED’s additional unfunded mandated instructional day requirements without altering previously agreed holiday breaks.

Targeted Growth Objectives for Cliff Schools Under New PED Regulations

Addressing Cliff Schools, which currently operates on a four-day week, the district will work to identify the PED specified growth targets in reading and language arts proficiency necessary to maintain this schedule under the new regulations. The exemption to the 180-day rule hinges on significant improvement in Reading, with the growth targets set as follows:

Below 45% Proficiency: Schools must achieve at least a 15% growth in reading and language arts scores.
• 45% to 65% Proficiency: A minimum growth of 10% is required.
• 65% to 80% Proficiency: Schools should show at least an 8% growth.
• Above 80% Proficiency: Schools are exempt from the 180-day requirement, regardless of growth.

Cliff Schools is currently reviewing the previous year’s proficiency data to determine the necessary improvement to maintain the four-day week structure. Mr. Hawkins will visit with Cliff staff Monday afternoon to discuss the rule further.

Superintendent William D. Hawkins emphasized the district’s determination to adapt to these changes effectively, ensuring the community that, “The PED has made their decision, and we will do what we need to do to do what’s best for OUR KIDS and meet the PED’s Calendar requirements.”

