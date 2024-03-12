According to the New Mexico Secretary of State website, these are the Grant County candidates for the primary to take place on June 4, 2024. Write-in candidates may file on March 19, 2024
Candidates for each office are listed below:
State Senator District 28 (4-year term)
Siah Correa Hemphill, incumbent DEM
Gabriel J. Ramos, Former state senator REP
State Representative District 39 (2-year term)
Gabrielle Begay, DEM
Gilbert Guadiana, DEM
Luis M. Terrazas, incumbent REP
District Attorney, Sixth Judicial District (4-year term)
Norman R. Wheeler REP
Magistrate Judge District 1 (4-year term)
Patrick W. Snedeker DEM
Matt Runnels DEM
County Clerk (4-year term)
Connie Holguin DEM
Randy J. Hernandez DEM
County Treasurer ((4-year term)
Patrick M. Cohn, Jr. DEM
County Commissioner District 3 (4-year term)
Nancy Lee Stephens DEM
County Commissioner District 4 (4-year term)
Barbara Jean Bush DEM
Eddie M. Flores REP
County Commissioner District 5 (4-year term)
Phillip Williamson Schoenberg DEM
Thomas I. Shelley REP