By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers responded to the Ridge Road Chevron on Friday, Apr. 5, 2024, at about 6:05 p.m., to a stolen motor vehicle call. The victim, the 37-year-old father, told the responding officer that his silver 2012 Chevy Cruze, with his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat, had just been stolen by a white, bald-headed male.

According to a SCPD incident report, the father had parked outside the main entrance to the store and left the engine running as he stepped out of his vehicle to make a phone call, all the while keeping an eye on his daughter. An unidentified male rapidly approached and forcefully entered the front driver's side door which had been left unlocked. Despite the father attempting to pull the male from the driver's seat, the vehicle sped away at high speed on Highway 90 toward Silver City with the father's daughter in the back seat.

Other officers arrived, the report said, and soon the vehicle was located at the intersection of Corbin Street and Broadway with the 2-year-old child still in the back seat. A black wallet containing $200-$300 was missing from the vehicle. The father, although visibly distraught, assured officers he would be able to identify the male thief if seen again.

The child was seen by EMS and determined to be in good condition.

The case remains open as the investigation continues, the report stated. Charges at this time include kidnapping and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, but are subject to change pending further leads or discoveries.