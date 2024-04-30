By Frost McGahey

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of several articles, which have been done through an emailed questionnaire. This series covers only the local contested races in the Primary election. For the General Election every contested race candidate will receive a questionnaire a month or more before the General Election, for publication prior to early voting.

As a public service the Grant County Beat is asking Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for in the coming Democrat primary, June 4, 2024. Since there are no Republican contested races, the focus is on the races in the Democrat Primary. This is only a partially closed primary so Independent and Declined to State can vote in it.]

Patrick Snedeker Matt Runnels

1. If a local, how long has your family been here?

Patrick Snedeker:

62 Years

If from somewhere else:

Matt Runnels:

I chose to move my family from Roswell and raise my kids here in 2001, but my family has owned property here since 1959.

2. What do you like best about Grant County?

Patrick Snedeker:

The people, our four gentle seasons, our beautiful geography and natural resources, our university and it's educational and recreational offerings, our downtown area, our restaurants, our healthcare services, and our quality of life.

Matt Runnels:

I believe in diversity of the population and believe the Best People live here. The weather is wonderful!

3. Least?

Patrick Snedeker:

There is nothing that I dislike about Grant County.

Matt Runnels:

I am very disappointed we can't work together for the betterment of us all as we have in the past.

4. Why did you decide to run?

Patrick Snedeker:

I wish to continue my lifelong commitment to my fellow citizens and to my community, and to make our community safer.

Matt Runnels:

I was solicited and encouraged by a number of community leaders, business owners and concerned citizens about where our judicial system was headed.

5. Do you have any Legal or law enforcement experience?

Patrick Snedeker:

I served for 31 years in Corrections as an administrator of justice services including treatment and rehabilitation.

Matt Runnels:

I have life experience and am not tainted by any pre-disposed prejudices from any specific background. The Magistrate Court is the "People's Court". The people who come before the Magistrate are supposed to be judged by their peers, not someone from a law enforcement, prosecutorial or defense background. I am, of the people, by the people and for the people and I do not lean towards any one group. I am fair and honest and will be a fair and honest Judge.

6. Voters are concerned about the high crime rate in Grant County. How can a Magistrate Judge help?

Patrick Snedeker:

By strict adherence to applicable New Mexico State Statutes, and NM Rules of Criminal Procedures specific to the Magistrate Court. This is to make sure that the law that is enforced is constitutionally sound, impartial, fair, and transparent. I will also advocate for Pre-Trial Supervision Services to ensure the safety of the community.

Matt Runnels:

I will do everything within the boundaries of the law to stop "catch and release" and assist those needing help to find redemption and have a law-abiding way of life. I believe in safe law enforcement.

7. Why do you think voters should vote for you rather than your opponent?

Patrick Snedeker:

I have firsthand experience with the crime in Grant County after being in Corrections for 31 years. Plus I am a native of Grant County and understand the area. I’ve earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science plus a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from WNMU. My background includes teaching as a substitute on the secondary level for 3 years at Silver City High School.

Matt Runnels:

I am running for the office not against my opponent. With that said I believe my diversity of background, understanding of our culture and work ethic makes me best qualified.

8. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

Patrick Snedeker:

During my Corrections career, I worked on a daily basis with law enforcement to ensure delivery of services and to safeguard the community. I will continue to do so.

Matt Runnels:

I have an excellent relationship, both publicly and privately with all of our law enforcement. They know my integrity, fairness and realize our relationship will not taint my judgement when they come before me with cases.

9. What do you think the most difficult part of being a magistrate judge would be?

Patrick Snedeker:

Addressing the many issues brought before the Court.

Matt Runnels:

This is the busiest Magistrate Court in the State of New Mexico and the caseload is packed making for long days and nights.

10. Are you a member of any organizations?

Patrick Snedeker:

Roadrunner Food Bank of Southern New Mexico, Rotary Club, Kiwanis, American Correctional Association, the National Commission on Correctional

Healthcare, NM Governor’s Commission on Correctional Reform, and Criminal Justice Coordinating Councils.

Matt Runnels:

I support many community organizations. Tour of the Gila, Chamber of Commerce, Sigred, a former Economic Development Association, Lifetime member 4-H and FFA, LULAC, and the Democratic Party, to name a few. I believe we should do things because it is the right thing to do and not to wave as a flag to show how involved I am.