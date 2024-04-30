WNMU Board of Regents Approves Faculty Promotions, Sets Financial Year 2025 Budget

SILVER CITY, NM – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents approved a number of faculty for promotion, set the budget for the coming financial year, and reaffirmed the 5-Year Capital Outlay Plan at the meeting of April 29, 2024

Regent Chair Dr. Mary E. Hotvedt presided over the meeting from the Thomas B. McDonald Student Memorial Building along with Student Regent Trent Jones, with Regents Dr. Lyndon Haviland and Dal Moellenberg joining virtually.

With no old business to consider, the regents spent a portion of the meeting hearing updates from across campus as presented by WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard, Faculty Senate President Dr. Scott Smith, Staff Senate President Adele Springer and Associated Students of WNMU President Elizabeth Gonzales.

In his presentation, President Shepard noted that the university has received a $220,000 grant to assist with the new food security and sustainability initiative. He also announced the upcoming dedication of the John Arthur and Janette Smith Educational Center on May 24 in Deming.

Under new business, two retiring faculty members, Steven M. Chavez and Michael Metcalf, were awarded emeritus status upon the recommendation of the faculty.

Promoted from Instructor to Assistant Professor was Mary McBrayer. Promoted from Assistant to Associate Professor were Matt Drissell, Margaret Driver, Heather Frankland, Catherine Gregorius, Tamara Ogilvie, Garret Peltonen, Gregory Robinson-Guerra and Erin Wood. Promoted from Associate to Full Professor were Damon Bullock, Gordon Flanders, Shiva Kumar Kyasa, Cindy Martinez, Gilbert Najar, Corrie Neighbors, James Pendergast and Krista Wood. Courtney Michaud was awarded tenure.

Nine faculty members were approved in post-tenure review: Manuel Bustamante, Wen-chi Chen, James Pendergast, Susan McFeaters, Gilbert Najar, Tanya Rivers, Miguel Vicens, Krista Wood and Kathy Whiteman. Sabbatical was awarded to Jennifer Johnston and David Scarborough.

Several changes were approved to the Faculty and Staff Handbooks and to the Staff Senate Constitution and Bylaws, and the Alcohol and Drug Prevention Biennial Program Review was accepted.

The Board approved a total budget of $85,961,823 for the coming financial year. Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle noted that the budget "includes all the increases that were given to us during the legislative session in our appropriations. It includes the increase of 3% compensation for both faculty and staff." In addition to approving the financial year 2025 budget, the Board approved the final financial year 2024 Budget Adjustment Request.

Regents also approved the 5-Year Capital Outlay Plan and Infrastructure Capital Infrastructure Projects.

Vice President of Compliance and Communications Julie Morales presented to the Board an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement between WNMU and AFSCME which provides for union members to receive the same 3% pay increase to be awarded to nonunionized university employees. The Board of Regents approved the amendment.

The Regents approved a slate of officers for the coming year, reelecting Dr. Mary E. Hotvedt as Regent Chair, Dr. Lyndon Havilland as Regent Vice Chair, and Trent Jones as Regent Secretary-Treasurer.

The Board of Regents will next meet July 15.

Since 1893, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.

