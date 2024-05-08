By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department spokesman told the Beat on Tuesday, May 8, that four male juveniles, three 12-year-olds and a 9-year-old, were identified in reference to the vandalism incident at Stout Elementary School on Saturday, May 4. They have been charged with the offenses reported earlier, excepting the charge of minors allowing to be self-served. The four turned themselves in the next day.

Video provided by the school confirmed the identity of the four juveniles, who are awaiting summons to appear in court.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to Stout Elementary School Saturday, May 4, at approximately 9:09 p.m. to an aggravated burglary complaint. When officers arrived, they made contact with William Hawkins, Superintendent for the Silver City School District, who advised the air seemed hazy in the first building which is the fifth and sixth grade building. According to a SCPD incident report, officers first cleared all SES buildings then entered Room 108, which Mr. K. Rogers uses to teach, which was "chaotic with broken glass from the window being shattered by approximately five rocks and a green bottle on a student's desk."

The report stated that officers found students' lockers in the hallway opened with items thrown on the floor. Room 110, which Mrs. Weyenberg uses to teach, was completely destroyed with rocks and glass shards scattered across the floor.

Room 116, which Mrs. Dominguez uses to teach, was the worst as cabinets were opened; ceiling was damaged; a printer, a monitor and a keyboard were soaked in Dr. Pepper; and a kitchen knife was lying on a desk.

Damage was also found on other windows in the fifth and sixth grade building and on the Silver Street side of SES. Paper plates, a soccer ball, and a baby bottle were reported as taken from the school.

Officers were advised the breaking and entering occurred at about 4:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Estimates to repair the damage and replace items reached $9,700.

The report said one possible suspect has been confirmed by three staff members. Once all suspects are identified they will be charged with aggravated burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and minors allowing to be self-served. Officers will be receiving video footage at a later time.