NM 152 remains closed through May 21, 2024



SILVER CITY- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One along with Highland Enterprise Inc. (Contractor) will be continuing a maintenance operation project to place “chip seal” pavement on NM 152, NM 35, and NM 15 in Grant County. The chip seal process is a surface treatment that is placed on the existing pavement. It is designed to seal out moisture and create a more durable surface extending the longevity of the roadway.

NM 152 will continue to be closed utilizing the winter gates from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) for the safety of the crews and the traveling public until Tuesday, May 21st at 5 p.m. Traffic will need to detour using NM 27, NM 26, and US 180 into Deming. Working hours will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., gates will remain closed until work is complete.

Once complete on NM 152, crews will move to NM 35 working from milepost 0 (Mimbres) to milepost 27 (NM35/NM15 intersection) then to NM 15 working from milepost 30 to 12. Motorists will encounter numerous operations in the construction zone. Motorists should expect intermittent laneclosures, and reduced speeds in the work zone, please expect minor delays. Use caution for workers and equipment in the area. Center lane stripping will not be present in construction zones.

The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go towww.nmroads.com or call 511.