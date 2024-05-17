Grant County Conference Center rededicated 051724

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

img 1113

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Friday, May 17, 2024, brought about 40 people to the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center to rededicate the building to the veterans, for which it is named.

img 1106VFW members Frank Arias and Raymond Bejarano served as color guard.

Joe Drake, American Legion Allingham-Golding Post 18 commander, led the attendees in "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Director Romeo Cruz, who also serves as the manager of the center, thanked Grant County for renaming the center, which when first renovated from a former Walmart building was simply called the Grant County Business and Conference Center.

American Legion Post 18 former commander Ray Davis presented some of the history of the renaming.

"It all started with a conversation among veterans, some of whom are no longer here," Davis said. He said they decided among themselves to seek a renaming of the conference center to serve as a memorial to veterans. "We wrote letters, and I went to Drew Dix, a local Medal of Honor winner, and asked him to also write a letter supporting this effort."

img 1107Davis presented the idea to the Grant County Commission members at a meeting. "I was pleased when they voted on it at that meeting and all agreed that the building should be renamed."

The name was put inside the building, where the group gathered to rededicate the building. However, the outside lettering had remained for years with the original name.

Recently, the county replaced the old name with the new name on the outside wall, and now the facility on the inside and the outside reflects the full Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center title.

"We have gathered here today to honor our family members, our heroes, our brave veterans both past and present," Cruz said. "There is no way to thank you for the personal sacrifices that your and your families have made."

Raul Turrieta, who has worked at the county for 44 years, said he joined the Navy when he was 17 years old. I did a complete world tour in my three years of service. Today I honor all the veterans here." He said the Legislature had approved an increase in the veterans' exemption on property tax from $4,000 up to $10,000. "We thank you for serving this wonderful country we live in."

County Commission Chair Chris Ponce also thanked all the veterans for their service, "especially now with Memorial Day coming up. I also thank Romeo Cruz for managing this building. We are trying to make it the pride of Grant County to honor our veterans. The county also has Bataan Memorial Park, which we continue to upgrade. This year, we received funding to install sidewalks and lights at the Forgotten Veterans Memorial at the park and potentially build a building just for veterans to use for meetings "

The veterans in attendance at the rededication included World War II Veteran 101-year-old Bill Harrison, an American Legion member.

Other veterans included American Legion members Davis, Tim John Sterle and John Hoagland; Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League chapter 1328 members Joe Drake and Dean Bearup; American Legion Riders Tim Maxon, Rusty Keller, Roger Wright and Cipriano Ogas; Coast Guard veteran Tim McLane; VFW members Frank Arias and Raymond Bejarano, who served as color guard; and Navy veteran Turrieta.

[Editor's Note: Apologies if this author did not get the names of all the veterans present or if the armed service or organization is incorrect. Please notify editor@grantcountybeat.com for corrections.]

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 