Natalia Tomaso's U.S. Citizenship Story

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 May 2024 20 May 2024

Today Natalia registered and voted for the first time as a U.S. citizen

Photos by Lynn Janes and Carol Miller

Article mostly by Carol Miller, with added comments from Natalia's husband Victor.

At 28 years old, Natalia left Guadalajara, Mexico by bus in 1972 and traveled 1500 miles to Tijuana, Mexico. When she arrived in Tijuana, she asked the people at the hotel she stayed in if they knew anyone who could help her get to the United States, and they put her in touch with a man who could help her. The coyote charged her $250 and took her to the border in his vehicle. When they arrived at the point of entry, the agent asked Natalia if she was an American citizen and she responded with a question, "What?' Then he looked at her and said, "You are!"

Natalia was fleeing her life in Mexico. As a teenager she had met a young affluent man who was in college. They had fallen in love, and he promised marriage to her after he completed his studies. During that time, 2 children were born to them: a boy in 1968, and a girl in 1970. But after the man graduated, he changed his promise, and their relationship deteriorated rapidly.

Leaving her children in Guadalajara, Natalia made her way to Redlands, California, where she had good friends, and she began working as soon as she arrived there. She worked as a night janitor, in a factory making fluorescent lighting, and in a packing house packaging oranges. When she had saved enough money, she asked her employer if she could take leave and return to Mexico to get her children. They granted her request. In 1973, she brought her two children to America and while she continued to work, her friends took care of her son and daughter.

Natalia met Victor Tomaso at the Mitten Letter Factory in Redlands, CA, where they both worked. They began dating in 1975 and in October 1976, they were married.

Natalia never really thought much about her right to vote until 2016. She was hearing about Donald Trump as a presidential candidate and his opposition, Hillary Clinton. She began paying attention to the platforms they were running on and decided that her values lined up better with Republican philosophies, rather than the Democrat philosophies.

One of the things that helped her to develop her own thoughts about politicians was a film called, "Protocol," with actress Goldie Hawn. Hawn plays a cocktail waitress who prevents the assassination of an Arab official and becomes a national hero.

Natalia and Victor moved to Silver City in April 2004, 20 years ago.

It has taken her about seven years to completely decide what she wanted to do, as she was a legal resident of the USA. In September 2023, Natalia filled out a citizenship application and sent in $645 as she was told to do, but the entire application was returned because she had paid $30 too much. Twice, she drove 320 miles to get fingerprinting done by the FBI because one set of fingerprints was lost. She drove another time to El Paso to take the test for citizenship. It was not an easy path, but she persevered.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, in Las Cruces, she was sworn in as a citizen along with 215 others.

She registered at the Grant County Clerk's office today and voted as an American citizen for the first time on Monday, May 20, 2024. She is 79 years old.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 