The investigation of the death of a 5-year-old child has resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old mother, Music Lee Adame and 39-year-old father, Mathew Curtis Bynum.

On March 10, 2024 at approximately 11:14 A.M., deputies responded to the area of 97 Quail Run Road, in regards to a non-responsive 5-year-old female. Deputies did perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for EMS. Life-saving measures performed on the 5-year-old child were unsuccessful.

Another child, seven years of age, was transported by ambulance to Gila Regional Medical Center for various medical concerns.

Toxicology report on the 5-year-old indicated a high percentage of Carbon Monoxide. The 7-year-old was treated at the hospital for dehydration, pneumonia, and later tested positive for Methamphetamine. The Grant County Sheriff's Detectives charged both parents with Child Abuse resulting in death, first-degree felony, child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, second degree, and mother with an additional charge of child abuse in the third degree for methamphetamine exposure.

Both are being held at the Grant County Detention Center waiting to be arraigned.

