Silver City Blues Festival 2024

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

Photos, videos and articles by Martha Hamblen

[Editor's Note: The Beat has had several tech challenges in the past few days. We had videos to post, but the software did not cooperate, so videos will be added as they become available.]

Opening Day of the 29th Annual Silver City Blues Festival was met with a perfect day - a clear blue sky and mild temperatures. Even though Festival goers were faced with gusty winds, it only served to quickly spread the delicious smells from the many food vendors.   

At the start of the Festival early Saturday morning there were already dozens of exuberant, dancing Blues fans at Gough Park. 

The event Organizer, Mimbres Region Arts Council (MRAC), estimates almost 15,000 attendees will attend over the course of the weekend and that doesn’t include the bands that played at a variety of venues on Friday night. ( The festival reverted to its original 3-day  schedule this year; It had been pared down due to the pandemic.) 

Music fans from across the country come to Silver City every Memorial Day weekend to listen to local, regional and nationally recognized Blues bands. Some of the groups are critically-acclaimed music industry favorites.

The Saturday line-up included the musical groups: Illusion, Mark May, Connie Brannock and the Fabulous Funkettes, Kelli Baker and Alastair Greene. On Sunday the music starts off with Mama’sKitchen Sink (led by Connie Brannock), Felix Y Los Gatos and wraps up Sunday night with the high energy vocals of Hurricane Ruth. 

One of the local bands, “Illusion” kicked off the music on Saturday.  “Illusion” has been around for more than 20 years.  Their lead singer, Monica Garcia from Bayard (ohoto) is more than just a front person, she is also the “Matriarch” of the group - literally - her husband plays guitar, her brother-in-law plays saxophone and her son plays the drums.  (See the short video with Garcia). 

Garcia said “Illusion” was thrilled to be selected to perform at the Blues Festival this year. The crowd really showed their appreciation  for Garcia and her band by their loud applause as well as filling up the dance floor. More than one concert goer said Garcia’s voice reminded them of the well-known Blues Singer, Etta James. 

Beyond the Blues sounds, the Park offers a variety of activities. According to MRAC they’ve signed up almost 100 vendors this year, which include food and beverage, retail, rides and introduces a new Beer Garden.  Although long, the lines at every booth moved surprisingly fast.

Not everything at the Festival is for adults. The kids can have their faces painted, ride in an 8-car mini-train, or get on a two-seater tilt-o-whirl that made most of the adults dizzy just watching.

One of the most amazing facts about the Silver City Blues Festival is that it continues as a FREE event. (Unbelievable considering the high cost of concert tickets these days.)

MRAC volunteers do yeoman’s work pulling the festival together every year and they rely almost exclusively on donations and sponsors.  They’ve placed QR banners all across the park directing people to their donation site.

MRAC staff laughingly assert the preparations for next year's Blues Festival start tomorrow.  The 2025 Blues Festival will be a milestone event: The 30th Anniversary of the Festival. The fans will all be watching, waiting and listening for this. 

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 