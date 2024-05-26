Photos, videos and articles by Martha Hamblen

[Editor's Note: The Beat has had several tech challenges in the past few days. We had videos to post, but the software did not cooperate, so videos will be added as they become available.]

Opening Day of the 29th Annual Silver City Blues Festival was met with a perfect day - a clear blue sky and mild temperatures. Even though Festival goers were faced with gusty winds, it only served to quickly spread the delicious smells from the many food vendors.

At the start of the Festival early Saturday morning there were already dozens of exuberant, dancing Blues fans at Gough Park.

The event Organizer, Mimbres Region Arts Council (MRAC), estimates almost 15,000 attendees will attend over the course of the weekend and that doesn’t include the bands that played at a variety of venues on Friday night. ( The festival reverted to its original 3-day schedule this year; It had been pared down due to the pandemic.)

Music fans from across the country come to Silver City every Memorial Day weekend to listen to local, regional and nationally recognized Blues bands. Some of the groups are critically-acclaimed music industry favorites.

The Saturday line-up included the musical groups: Illusion, Mark May, Connie Brannock and the Fabulous Funkettes, Kelli Baker and Alastair Greene. On Sunday the music starts off with Mama’sKitchen Sink (led by Connie Brannock), Felix Y Los Gatos and wraps up Sunday night with the high energy vocals of Hurricane Ruth.

One of the local bands, “Illusion” kicked off the music on Saturday. “Illusion” has been around for more than 20 years. Their lead singer, Monica Garcia from Bayard (ohoto) is more than just a front person, she is also the “Matriarch” of the group - literally - her husband plays guitar, her brother-in-law plays saxophone and her son plays the drums. (See the short video with Garcia).

Garcia said “Illusion” was thrilled to be selected to perform at the Blues Festival this year. The crowd really showed their appreciation for Garcia and her band by their loud applause as well as filling up the dance floor. More than one concert goer said Garcia’s voice reminded them of the well-known Blues Singer, Etta James.

Beyond the Blues sounds, the Park offers a variety of activities. According to MRAC they’ve signed up almost 100 vendors this year, which include food and beverage, retail, rides and introduces a new Beer Garden. Although long, the lines at every booth moved surprisingly fast.

Not everything at the Festival is for adults. The kids can have their faces painted, ride in an 8-car mini-train, or get on a two-seater tilt-o-whirl that made most of the adults dizzy just watching.

One of the most amazing facts about the Silver City Blues Festival is that it continues as a FREE event. (Unbelievable considering the high cost of concert tickets these days.)

MRAC volunteers do yeoman’s work pulling the festival together every year and they rely almost exclusively on donations and sponsors. They’ve placed QR banners all across the park directing people to their donation site.

MRAC staff laughingly assert the preparations for next year's Blues Festival start tomorrow. The 2025 Blues Festival will be a milestone event: The 30th Anniversary of the Festival. The fans will all be watching, waiting and listening for this.

