SILVER CITY- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One along with Highland Enterprise Inc. (Contractor) will be continuing a maintenance operation project to place “chip seal” pavement on NM 15 and NM 35 in Grant County. The chip seal process is a surface treatment that is placed on the existing pavement. It is designed to seal out moisture and create a more durable surface extending the longevity of the roadway.

NM 15 will be closed starting Wednesday, May 29th from milepost 10 (Ben Lilly) to milepost 25 (NM 15/NM 35 intersection). NM 15 traffic will need to detour utilizing NM 152 and NM 35 to access the Gila Hot Springs and Gila Cliff Dwellings. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures, and reduced speeds in the work zone, please expect minor delays. Working hours will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Use caution for workers and equipment in the area. Loose gravel and no center lane stripping will be present in construction zones.

Once complete, crews will move to NM 35, working from milepost 0 (Mimbres) to milepost 27 (NM35/NM15 intersection), updates will be issued before roadwork starts.

