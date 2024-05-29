By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at about 7:31 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to an address on Brushy Mountain Road in Mule Creek in relation to a burglary involving a safe that had been removed from the house.

According to a GCSO offense report, the victim told the deputy she had been living at the location constantly for four months taking care of her mom and had not left the house until Wednesday, May 22. According to the victim, the only people who knew she would be gone were her ex-husband and son. This morning, May 25, she said she noticed her safe, measuring four feet tall, one foot wide, and weighing approximately 100 pounds, normally kept in a back room, was missing. The safe contained coins valued at more than $20,000, including four solid gold coins worth $3,000 each.

The victim told the deputy, the report said, that she never locks her doors because "we live in the country." She also stated they have been noticing people on the property and seeing lights on the hill and her son runs them off.

According to the report, both the son and ex-husband were interviewed by deputies, and both denied having any knowledge of how the safe went missing.

The report ended saying, "Nothing further to report at this time."