By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting, on May 20, 2024, at the Silver High School theater. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

The board had a presentation by Capital AE for the facilities master plan. The plan involves facts, goals, demographics, needs, growth and the finances needed to develop the plan. The district has held several workshops and the turnout had been approximately 35 each time.

Capital AE has provided a plan for the five-year goals of the district that will require approximately $62.6 million. It includes facility improvement, CTE college career readiness, professional development, technology, changing demographics (decline in enrollment), community partnerships and legislative issues.

They provided many graphs illustrating the research they had done. The state has had a decline in enrollment statewide and so has this district. They have considered a 2 percent decline for the next five years. The decline in the past years has coincided with the decline in birthrates. They showed in graphs the historic enrollment and projected enrollment. They do this to look at the number of students a school can hold and does hold.

Capital AE went over all the schools in the district and how much has been utilized. None of them utilized the buildings to full capacity and most only utilized the schools at half their capacity. The current school facilities have a functional capacity for 4,314 students. The 2023 enrollment total had been only 2,172. They recommended replacing the older schools and rightsizing them. The recommendation made also would combine the Pre-K from two to one and the elementary schools three to two. The high school should be replaced and rightsized. All the space not being used efficiently costs the district more in maintenance and utilities alone.

They had ranked each facility in the district and noted the condition. A document had been provided that showed how they came to the total of $62.6 million and identified the priorities.

Currently they receive approximately one million a year through HB33. Increasing the mill levy 2.1 will provide an extra $14 million and an increase of 4.1 to the mill levy will provide an extra $24 million.

Capital AE had provided the board with two options.

Option A

Increase the mill levy by 4.1 and have $24 million available. With that plan they would consolidate Sixth Street Elementary and Jose Barrios (done in five years), rebuild PreK-12 in Cliff (demolish old except for new gym and rock building), safety and security upgrades, upgrade the Ben Altamirano Sports Complex (improve drainage and install artificial turf on 3 fields), $22 million for priority repairs ($17.7 million district and $4.3 million state match)

Option B

No bond and no waiver. With this plan they would consolidate Sixth Street Elementary and Jose Barrios (done in five years), safety and security upgrades, upgrade the Ben Altamirano Sports Complex (improve drainage and install artificial turf on 1 field), $3.9 million for priority repairs.

Capital AE did not provide an option for the 2.1 mill levy increase.

Regular meeting

Ms. Sanchez from Sixth Street Elementary brought her kindergartner class to give a presentation and sing the national anthem to the Board. They recited some interesting facts about the United States and each one chose a president to recite facts they had memorized.

The board approved the minutes and agenda.

Information and presentations.

Dottie Pfeifer, a representative for Kiwanis ,attended to present the awards for April and May. The students receive an award, gift card and bumper sticker. Some of the students had not been able to attend.

Noah Bratcher, Cliff High School, has had a 4.325 GPA and has been this year’s valedictorian. He plans to become an ophthalmologist and has been accepted at UNM (University of New Mexico). He has been in the national honor society and participated in cross country and track. He helps his peers and community members; he goes above and beyond.

Chaz Christmas, Silver High School, has maintained a 3.0 GPA and always has a positive attitude. He has been respectful and polite to everyone. He goes above and beyond to help other students and staff. Currently he is a member and manager of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and ProStart.

Mia Sanchez, a 9th grader at Silver High School, plays both volleyball and softball. She has a wiliness to help anyone any time. She often steps up to help classmates and has a positive attitude. She has always been respectful to other students and staff.

Maci Wood, a 7th grader at La Plata Middle School, embodies politeness and respect in every interaction she has. She always demonstrates dedication and perseverance in her academics. She engages in several extracurricular activities.

Ella Schottmuller, an 8th grader at La Plata Middle School, has been dedicated to academic excellence and approaches each task with determination. She leads by example and has always been willing to offer a helping hand. Her positive attitude never goes unnoticed

Dayna Jones, a teacher at La Plata Middle School, brought her students for National History Day (NHD) to recognize their qualifications for nationals this year. They had also come to ask for some financial support to attend the nationals.

Emmarie Flores, a teacher at Silver High School, brought her students for FCCLA to recognize their qualification to attend competition in Seattle, Washington. They had also come to ask for financial support to attend the competition. They have raised $11,139 and still need $3,639.

Claudie Thompson and Lee Wilson, teachers at Silver High School, brought their students for NHD to recognize their qualification for nationals this year. They had the most students qualify for nationals in New Mexico and have done that 6-7 years in a row. They had also come to ask for some financial support to attend the nationals.

Klayton Bearup, a teacher at Silver High School, brought his students to recognize them for FFA (Future Farmers of America) agricultural mechanics. Last year they had lost by just 18 points and this year had won by 105 points. The nationals will be in Indianapolis, Indiana in October. They had also come to ask for some financial support to attend the nationals.

Javier Ledesma, a teacher at Silver High School, brought his students to recognize them for their placement in competitions in E-sports (video games). They started three years ago and the first year won third place, the second year won second place and he felt they had a good shot at first place this year.

As a surprise, Starr Cruz, the principal at La Plata Middle School, had asked Dixine Moore to come to the meeting to give the board some data and testing scores. She had actually asked her to come to present her with the teacher of the year award. Moore thanked them for the award.

Hawkins had information to give the board concerning the calendar for the next school year. They did not have to submit a five-day with the four-day calendar because of the injunction. They expect appeals. “We want to maintain the current schedule.” He had sent information to the parents.

Hawkins went over what he had done concerning the bond process. He had spent the last six months to a year doing presentations to different organizations on the state of the district facilities. The process all started in 2022 with Bosque Advisors LLC and in 2023 they had come to the board and started providing presentations for information and started the process of finding out the condition of the facilities. In 2023 – 2024 Hawkins had done presentations and continues to reach out to the community and attend individual meetings.

They started looking at the options they had. Every five years the district must do a masters facility plan and turn it into the board and state. This must be done to qualify for capital outlay support and funding. For the past several months the board has had a presentation and last month the county assessor attended and provided information.

Hawkins said at the current rate they cannot issue bonds or obtain additional waivers from the state. Currently the state match is 63 percent but in two years it will drop down to 37 percent.

Hawkins wanted to remind everyone that Grant County sits at the sixteenth lowest tax rate in New Mexico. They need a minimum of $62.6 million to do what they need to do. The 4.1 mill levy increase will allow for them to obtain $73,632,956 with taxes, waivers and bonds. If they don’t do anything they will only be able to obtain $6,216,000. He added waivers would not be a guarantee.

He addressed the fiscal impact to homeowners’ property tax. A home is only assessed on one third of the value. He said a $300,000 home at a third of the value would only increase taxes by $205.

They must renew SB9 for a six-year extension and that will not increase taxes and they will be maintained as they stand now. The state does provide a small funding match.

For long term debt obligation bonds the existing program has been supported by a 1.923 tax levy. It will not be sufficient to pay on existing debt so the public education department will likely increase the tax in August 2024.

To access the full bond capacity, they must have a special election in August, and it will be designed to seek state funding waiver support. The special election will require a fee to be paid by the district. Hawkins said, “We need to do this to improve the quality of education for our students.”

Luis Carrasco, attorney for Rodey Law Firm had come to address the board about the resolution proclamation of the special bond and school capital improvements tax election. They will be assisting the district in the process. The first step will be to call the election and it will be in August of 2024. He had contacted the county clerk for the information. They will need to pass the resolution and the election will have two questions. One will be to continue the current SB9 or to issue the 4.1 increase in the tax levy. It will be a mail-in ballot, and they will not have a physical place to vote. June 11, 2024, will be the deadline to submit the resolution to the county clerk. They will be advised of the cost of the election and how it will be provided.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board a personnel report. He provided a list of openings but said they had applications and interviews coming. Currently the district is staffed at 95.6 percent.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, said they had lost 13 students since last month. She said it goes up and down and they can’t find any rhyme or reason. They had been trying to research where the students go when they leave but it has been difficult. Harrison Schmidt Elementary has a lot of revolving students and that has been common there.

Joyce Barela, mental health coordinator, said all the positions they had been trying to fill have been filled. They have been attending trainings in Albuquerque. She said they have also sent out a survey on the wellness rooms. The wellness rooms will remain accessible through the summer.

Michele McCain, director of finance, said in the last five years health insurance has increased 40 percent. This year it will only be a 10 percent increase.

Montenegro said the finance subcommittee had met and it had been the first time they had gone over the last report.

The audit had been finalized so the audit subcommittee didn’t meet. Montenegro said they didn’t have to meet again until the next audit.

McMillan didn’t have a threat assessment committee report.

Board comments

Montenegro said the prom had been very well planned and executed. The students had really done well, and she thanked everyone involved. She encouraged everyone to watch the talent show on YouTube. “We have amazing and talented students.”

Diaz congratulated all the students graduating.

Cohn said, “I am amazed at the kindergarten students that did the presentation tonight.” He thanked everyone who had contacted him or come into the assessor’s office and asked questions about the property tax and educated themselves. “I appreciate people doing their homework. I have an open-door policy and you can call me any time.” He congratulated the class of 2024.

McMillan said, “I am glad to see everyone here celebrating all the achievements.” He thanked the staff and administration that made all that possible.

Klement said, “I am in awe of the kindergartner program earlier.” She congratulated the class of 2024 and activities. She thanked all the teachers and coaches that make it possible.

The board presented two people with the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) excellence in student achievement award. The NMSBA allows them to present one award but gives them the choice to pay for additional awards. This year the board unanimously chose Alvarez and Barris.

The board did the second reading of the J-3000 JICG Tobacco use by students and smoking for the district policy manual.

Action items

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $3,495,945.10 and budget adjustments. They also received donations.

Judith D. Billings/Aunt Judy's Attic - LPMS, NHD $500

Seth & Rebecca Traeger - LPMS, NHD $500

Town of Silver City - SHS, Softball $1,000

NM Humanities Council - LPMS NHD $3,500

Town of Silver City - SHS, NHD $14,000

WNM Communications - LPMS, NHD $1,000

Beck Family Dental - LPMS, NHD $3,000

Beck Family Dental - SHS, NHD $3,000

AZNM Property Holdings, LLC- LPMS, NHD $3,000

American Legion Post #18- LPMS, NHD $1,000

MCL Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment- LPMS, NHD $1,000

AZNM Property Holdings, LLC- SHS, Tennis Team $1,500

Grant County Youth Basketball- SHS, Band $1,000

Griffin's Propane, INC- SHS, Lady Colt Basketball $500

Silver City Dental- SHS, 2024 Seniors $2,000

AZNM Property Holdings, LLC- SHS, 2024 Seniors $3,000

Silver City Dental- LPMS, NHD $1,000

Lopez, Dietzel & Perkins, P.C- LPMS, NHD $500

Silver City Lodge 1718- SHS, Boys & Girls Golf $500

The Center for Health Innovation- SHS, Athletic Training $645.80

The Center for Health Innovation- SHS, Athletic Training $1,000

The board approved the Facilities Master Plan

The board approved the J-3000 JICG Tobacco use by students and smoking

The school approved the customary financial help to offset costs for school organization to travel to competitions. The customary help in the past has been $1,000 but they will review for next year to possibly change that amount. The requests had come from Silver High School NHD, FCCLA, FFA and La Plata Middle School NHD.

The board approved the resolution proclamation of special bond and school capital improvements tax election. Diaz encouraged everyone to ask questions on any of this and to reach out. Klement said she had people talk to her about how New Mexico is the lowest in education. “This is to serve our kids in our community. There are no other funding areas to make these improvements. It effects the health, safety and life. If we don’t do this, we are underserving our kids.”

The next finance committee meeting will take place June 13, 2024.

The next regular work session and board meeting will be June 18, 2024

The board went into closed session

The board came back into open session.

Montenegro said Hawkins had verbally accepted the contract to extend to the 2026-2027 school year. They will be formally executing it at the next meeting.

Adjourned.