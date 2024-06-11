Freeport CEO Kathleen L. Quirk to Receive The Copper Club’s Ankh Award  

Published: 11 June 2024 11 June 2024

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Freeport CEO Kathleen L. Quirk to Receive The Copper Club’s Ankh Award

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced Kathleen L. Quirk will receive the Ankh Award at The Copper Club’s annual dinner on June 12, 2024, in recognition of her exceptional leadership and commitment to the copper industry. The Ankh Award has been bestowed annually since 1962 to professionals who have made extraordinary contributions to the copper industry.

Ms. Quirk, FCX’s President, assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer effective as of the company’s annual meeting today. She succeeds Richard C. Adkerson who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. This leadership transition was previously announced in February 2024.

Mr. Adkerson commented: “Our organization is proud of the well-deserved recognition of Kathleen's contributions to the copper industry by The Copper Club. She is a strong leader and a devoted advocate for Freeport’s more than 70,000 workers around the world, their families and the communities where they live. We congratulate Kathleen on this special recognition and wish her continued success as Freeport’s new CEO.”

Ms. Quirk commented: “It is an honor to be recognized by The Copper Club with the 2024 Ankh Award. I am proud to work in an industry that improves the lives of people around the world, while providing the copper critical to everyday life. It is inspiring to see the positive impact our employees and operations have on the communities where we operate. As I step into the role of CEO leading our exceptionally talented global Freeport team, I look forward to continuing to enhance value for our stakeholders through strong execution of our plans, the pursuit of innovation and new technologies to improve efficiency and grow our business through the development of our large resource base to serve an expanding market for copper.”

About Kathleen Quirk

Ms. Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, joined Freeport in 1989 and had responsibility for a broad range of corporate functions, including Tax, Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Treasury before being named Chief Financial Officer in 2003. She was named President in 2021 and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2023. On June 11, 2024, she became Chief Executive Officer. As a senior member of the company’s executive team for more than 20 years, she has been instrumental in Freeport’s strategic planning and execution of company goals. Ms. Quirk is a graduate of Louisiana State University.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

