Motorists should expect roadway closures.
SILVER CITY- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One along with Highland Enterprise Inc. (Contractor) will be continuing a maintenance operation project to place “chip seal” pavement on NM 15 and NM 35 in Grant County. The chip seal process is a surface treatment that is placed on the existing pavement. It is designed to seal out moisture and create a more durable surface extending the longevity of the roadway.
Starting Thursday, June 13th NM 35 will have crews beginning construction from milepost 27 (NM15/NM 35 intersection) to milepost 0 (NM 35/NM 152 intersection). Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and reduced speeds, please expect minor delays. Working hours will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., use extreme caution loose gravel and no center lane stripping will be present in construction zone. Wait times are estimated at 30 minutes.
Crews are finalizing construction on NM 15 from milepost 12 to 25, the roadway is expected to be reopened on June 14that 7 p.m.
The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to www.nmroads.com or call 511.