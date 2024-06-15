We greatly appreciate you, our readers of the Beat!

You may have noticed lately that the Beat is sometimes offline during the day, although it comes back within a short time.

Please be patient as we endeavor to find and fix the problem.

My awesome webmaster has been trying for as long as the problem has existed to figure out what the issue is. She has ruled out several possibilities, but the gremlin causing the website issues has so far eluded us.

We will continue to post news and notices and will let you know when we have solved the issue.

Thanks again for your patience!