Article and video by Martha Hamblen

Neighbors in the Boston Hill area showed frustration about the number of brush fires started in the Spring Street Trailhead area of Boston Hill. According to one neighbor (who wished to remain anonymous) said that the one today, Sunday, June 16, makes the third fire in the same area in the last two to three weeks. According to her, authorities may actually know who is setting the fires - Neighbors believe it is a couple who may be homeless.

This same neighbor said that in the June 7th fire she heard a man’s voice outside her window about 9pm say, “We have to go, We have to go, Now! …you can see it from the street.”

Today, a number of neighbors smelled the smoke and called Emergency services. At least 3 different neighbors got their garden hoses out and sprayed the hill to do what they could. Before the fire spread, firefighters were on the scene. Neighbors said firefighters arrive within minutes of their 911 calls.

Another neighbor used a weed eater to knock down some of the brush near the homes. Bright flames could be seen from the porch of a home at Spring and Cooper. Due to the winds in the area at the time onlookers said the fire spread about 300 yards in just minutes.

Neighbors said they intend to let the City Council know of their concerns.

The fire is now under control.