Silver Schools receives award through the Innovation Zone Grant for 2024-25 school year

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 17 June 2024 17 June 2024

We are thrilled to announce that Silver Schools has been awarded $260,000 for the 2024-2025 school year through the Innovation Zone Grant. This generous funding will significantly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge educational opportunities and support for our students. This funding will enable us to continue offering robust career and technical education (CTE) programs, personalized student supports, and innovative learning opportunities that align with the core academic competencies necessary for post-graduate success. Our programs of study include Health Sciences, Technology and Media, Automotive, Real Estate, Animal Science, Food Services, Agriculture, and Entrepreneurship, among others. We are particularly proud of our efforts to integrate real-world learning through work-based learning programs and capstone projects. This year, Silver High School had 55 students interning with various community partners, gaining invaluable experience and insights into potential career paths.

Key initiatives supported by the grant include funding for a Work-Based Learning (WBL) Specialist, Shane Stephens, who will continue to work full-time for Silver and Cobre Schools, focusing on enhancing students' real-world learning experiences. Additionally, the grant will fund wages for 120 students, providing valuable work experience during the school year and summer. A portion of the grant will also cover benefits for our dedicated WBL Specialist. The grant includes funding for staff to attend important conferences and training sessions, ensuring they stay current with the latest educational trends and practices. Furthermore, funds will be allocated for various supplies and materials to support student learning and engagement, including establishing a mentor and mentee program and providing additional incentives for family participation in meetings.

Silver Schools is committed to the sustainability of these initiatives. We are blending and braiding the Innovation Zone funding with other grants and community partnerships to ensure long-term success. For example, our Wellness Rooms and the "Happiness Class" are supported by both the Innovation Zone and School-Based Mental Health grants, promoting a culture of belonging and emotional well-being. We believe in the power of student and family engagement. Our mentorship programs, soft skills workshops, and efforts to promote student voice are central to our approach. By involving students in meaningful projects and leadership opportunities, we are preparing them to be confident, capable, and engaged citizens.

We are excited about the possibilities this funding brings and look forward to another year of innovation and excellence in Silver Schools. Thank you to everyone who has supported our application and continues to champion the cause of quality education in our community.

For more information about how the innovation zone is benefiting students at Cliff and Silver, as well as the Grant County Community, please visit with Cindy Barris, Assistant Superintendent for Silver Consolidated Schools.

William D. Hawkins
Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent

 

