SILVER CITY, NM, June 24, 2024 – A lightning fire was detected this afternoon on the Glenwood Ranger District of the Gila National Forest. The Frisco Fire is burning in rugged, steep, inaccessible terrain approximately 2.5 miles northwest of Glenwood Ranger District office on the west side of the San Francisco River.
A confine and contain strategy is being implemented for the fire due to its remote location and associated safety concerns. This suppression strategy may be adjusted as conditions change. Recent precipitation has led to low fire activity, and daily precipitation is anticipated based on the current weather forecast.
Smoke may be visible from Glenwood, Alma, and sections of Highway 180.
For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .