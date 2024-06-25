By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to 909 N. Hudson Street on Monday, June 17, 2024, at about 5:52 p.m., in relation to a disturbance complaint.

According to an SCPD incident report, when the officer arrived at the address, he found a male, later identified as Todd McCarty, 59, address listed in the report as homeless, who was very irate. The officer gave McCarty commands not to leave, but he began running away from the officer yelling, "Shoot me."

McCarty did stop after additional commands from the officer. The officer drew his taser and told McCarty to relax and cooperate. Shortly after, the report said, other officers arrived to assist. McCarty was subdued by the officers, handcuffed, and placed in a patrol vehicle.

The report stated, the reporting party, a 30-year-old female of Silver City, told officers McCarty was yelling and cursing on the property and acting "crazy," and wanted McCarty issued a criminal trespass warning. The officer stated he would be issuing McCarty the CTW for the property.

McCarty was arrested and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center and once paperwork and his medical evaluation were complete, he was booked into the Grant County Detention Center. McCarty has been charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; assault on a peace officer; and disorderly conduct.

According to GCDC staff, McCarty was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.