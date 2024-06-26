By Roger Lanse

On Friday, June 14, 2024, a few minutes after midnight, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the Prescott Apartments in Santa Clara to a possible shooting. Residents in the area told deputies they heard about eight or nine gunshots and a vehicle taking off.

According to a GCSO offense report, upon arrival a deputy observed a male standing in the yard at 504 Jaguar Street, Santa Clara, who originally declined to provide any information to the deputy saying, "I am not no snitch." However, later he stated he had been in a fight with another individual and had "beaten that other male subject up." The reporting male said the male he had been fighting with returned with other people and began shooting toward his house and that he heard someone say, "they got shot, but she isn't here anymore."

Deputies found bullet holes in the walls of the residence at 504 Jaguar Street and in the walls of another residence at 502 Jaguar Street. Numerous spent shell casings were located on Prescott Street west of the 504 Jaguar Street residence.

Learning that someone may have been shot, deputies located a female on Boulder Street who had a gunshot wound to her left thigh and a laceration to her right arm. She was seen by EMS and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center with a deputy following to make sure she got to the hospital due to the suspect not being located. The victim was flown from GRMC by Native Air.

GCSO personnel told the Beat on Wednesday, June 26, that a suspect is not yet in custody and the case is still under investigation.