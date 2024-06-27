Man drowns at Bill Evans Lake in Gila New Mexico. On June 24, 2024 at approximately 1:37 P.M., deputies responded to Bill Evens Lake in regards to 66-year-old Bernardo Ruben Chacon, drowning at Bill Evans Lake.
Bernardo along with a female had jumped in the lake to go swimming. Bernardo, according to witness statement, was acting as if something was wrong and was struggling to stay afloat. Bernardo had gone under water and never resurfaced. According to other witnesses, Bernardo had been under water for over 20 minutes without resurfacing.
Grant County Sheriff's Detectives along with New Mexico State Police Dive Team arrived and retrieved Bernardo from the water. Office of the Medical Investigators pronounced Mr. Chacon deceased at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. This is still an ongoing investigation as the Grant County Sheriff's Office is waiting on the autopsy and toxicology report.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our condolences to the family of the decedent.