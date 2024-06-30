Santa Clara negotiating with The Commons

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 30 June 2024 30 June 2024

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a meeting June 13, 2024. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson attended. Ralph Trujillo didn't attend.

Mayor's report

Lopez said the next day would be the first music in the park and they will be having root beer floats. He asked everyone to come and meet the council and employees of the village. It will be a way to kick off the summer.

They have started working on the Bradley Hotel. The AmeriCorps kids have started, and Adobe Techniques has been working on repairs to the adobe. The work will continue through July and then the village will be looking at having it stuccoed. The building will also be having new windows installed.

The village has been busy. Maintenance had a water break to fix. Recently Lopez said he had participated in a cleanup day at Fort Bayard. He had worked with the Forest Service. The state owns some of the land also. Thirty people from all over helped. Some had been here working on fires. "It looks so much better." Along with the cleanup they had repaired some of the fencing. Before and after pictures had been taken and really highlighted how much had been done. Lopez said they would be putting in a locked gate in one of the areas. They will also coordinatewith the state in hopes of obtaining more help with funding.

The splash park has been very busy. "Everyone is enjoying it." He also wanted people to know they have free lunches for the kids at the park every day.

The village projects have been moving forward. They have had some bumps in the road and delays with obtaining materials.

Lopez had met with the people from The Commons for three hours. Two people from here and one from Albuquerque attended. They will not be putting a facility in Bayard and will be doing it in Santa Clara. They have been considering two properties. One with a building already and one that they will have to build on. Now Lopez said they just have to wait and see what decision will be made.

Lopez met with some people from Southwest New Mexico Community Forestry Network. They have a project planting trees and want to plant some in Santa Clara. He said he would have more information later. "I am excited to see what they do."

Lopez has been told by Stantec that the road portion of the Bellm Street project will be done by the end of June and then they will start on the sidewalks and should have those done by the end of July. They also want to have Caddel Crossing fixed before the rains.

Some of the village residents like the speed signs. Lopez has received requests for them in other areas.

The yard of the month has been awarded to Katy Romero. Lopez and Amador presented her with a gift card. Lopez asked the public to let them know of any other yards they should look at.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2024-16 which allows the participation in the local government road fund. This had been a fund they apply for and receive each year to do chip seal projects on the roads. It will be $40,000 with a $10,000 match from the village. Lopez said they would be looking at possible other funding to do chip seal but had to be careful because of the match money they would have to provide.

The council approved resolution 2024-17 to approve an application to the New Mexico Department of Finance for firefighter recruitment and the employment of a paid fire chief. This has been funding set aside with SB21. Lopez cautioned that this would be an application and they may not receive the funding.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Lopez said when they didn't have a judge they had moved Bianca Martinez, court secretary, over to help in the administrative office so they didn't have to lay her off. "She was a lot of help." Now that they have a judge she has been moved back to the court. She had been eligible for a raise three months ago. The judge contacted Lopez and requested that raise for her. The council approved her wage of $15 an hour to increase to $16 an hour effective next pay period.

Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval said they needed to see about some additional police vehicles. Recently they had an investigation that had taken them traveling to the Mimbres, Hurley and Arenas Valley. He will be looking for funding. They will also look for municipalities that have vehicles they will be retiring because of obtaining new ones. These will be donations and not be a cost to the village. They will probably have the equipment needed but if something would be available, they could use the law enforcement fund.

Additions to Mayor's report

Lopez wanted to recognize Officer Martinez. Recently he had received a call from a woman very grateful for Martinez's help in a matter. The phones at the Fort Bayard Hospital had been down and she needed to reach them concerning her mother that she would be bringing back closer to home. She had finally contacted the Santa Clara police department and asked for assistance. Martinez took the time to go to Fort Bayard and obtained the information she needed and call her back with the answers she needed. She had been very happy for the help. "Little things like that can make a difference."

Although Lopez said he has been retired, his wife keeps him running around. He said he sees the police department out there and working. He has been told by many residents how happy they have been to see that. "Some won't like it, but most will."

He continued by thanking the rest of the staff, employees and council for all they do. "We are moving forward at a good pace, and nothing can stop us. If you have any ideas, please come talk to me."

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday June 13, at 6:00 pm
First regular meeting will be held Thursday July 11, 2024, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 