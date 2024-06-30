By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held a meeting June 13, 2024. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson attended. Ralph Trujillo didn't attend.

Mayor's report

Lopez said the next day would be the first music in the park and they will be having root beer floats. He asked everyone to come and meet the council and employees of the village. It will be a way to kick off the summer.

They have started working on the Bradley Hotel. The AmeriCorps kids have started, and Adobe Techniques has been working on repairs to the adobe. The work will continue through July and then the village will be looking at having it stuccoed. The building will also be having new windows installed.

The village has been busy. Maintenance had a water break to fix. Recently Lopez said he had participated in a cleanup day at Fort Bayard. He had worked with the Forest Service. The state owns some of the land also. Thirty people from all over helped. Some had been here working on fires. "It looks so much better." Along with the cleanup they had repaired some of the fencing. Before and after pictures had been taken and really highlighted how much had been done. Lopez said they would be putting in a locked gate in one of the areas. They will also coordinatewith the state in hopes of obtaining more help with funding.

The splash park has been very busy. "Everyone is enjoying it." He also wanted people to know they have free lunches for the kids at the park every day.

The village projects have been moving forward. They have had some bumps in the road and delays with obtaining materials.

Lopez had met with the people from The Commons for three hours. Two people from here and one from Albuquerque attended. They will not be putting a facility in Bayard and will be doing it in Santa Clara. They have been considering two properties. One with a building already and one that they will have to build on. Now Lopez said they just have to wait and see what decision will be made.

Lopez met with some people from Southwest New Mexico Community Forestry Network. They have a project planting trees and want to plant some in Santa Clara. He said he would have more information later. "I am excited to see what they do."

Lopez has been told by Stantec that the road portion of the Bellm Street project will be done by the end of June and then they will start on the sidewalks and should have those done by the end of July. They also want to have Caddel Crossing fixed before the rains.

Some of the village residents like the speed signs. Lopez has received requests for them in other areas.

The yard of the month has been awarded to Katy Romero. Lopez and Amador presented her with a gift card. Lopez asked the public to let them know of any other yards they should look at.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2024-16 which allows the participation in the local government road fund. This had been a fund they apply for and receive each year to do chip seal projects on the roads. It will be $40,000 with a $10,000 match from the village. Lopez said they would be looking at possible other funding to do chip seal but had to be careful because of the match money they would have to provide.

The council approved resolution 2024-17 to approve an application to the New Mexico Department of Finance for firefighter recruitment and the employment of a paid fire chief. This has been funding set aside with SB21. Lopez cautioned that this would be an application and they may not receive the funding.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Lopez said when they didn't have a judge they had moved Bianca Martinez, court secretary, over to help in the administrative office so they didn't have to lay her off. "She was a lot of help." Now that they have a judge she has been moved back to the court. She had been eligible for a raise three months ago. The judge contacted Lopez and requested that raise for her. The council approved her wage of $15 an hour to increase to $16 an hour effective next pay period.

Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval said they needed to see about some additional police vehicles. Recently they had an investigation that had taken them traveling to the Mimbres, Hurley and Arenas Valley. He will be looking for funding. They will also look for municipalities that have vehicles they will be retiring because of obtaining new ones. These will be donations and not be a cost to the village. They will probably have the equipment needed but if something would be available, they could use the law enforcement fund.

Additions to Mayor's report

Lopez wanted to recognize Officer Martinez. Recently he had received a call from a woman very grateful for Martinez's help in a matter. The phones at the Fort Bayard Hospital had been down and she needed to reach them concerning her mother that she would be bringing back closer to home. She had finally contacted the Santa Clara police department and asked for assistance. Martinez took the time to go to Fort Bayard and obtained the information she needed and call her back with the answers she needed. She had been very happy for the help. "Little things like that can make a difference."

Although Lopez said he has been retired, his wife keeps him running around. He said he sees the police department out there and working. He has been told by many residents how happy they have been to see that. "Some won't like it, but most will."

He continued by thanking the rest of the staff, employees and council for all they do. "We are moving forward at a good pace, and nothing can stop us. If you have any ideas, please come talk to me."

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday June 13, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be held Thursday July 11, 2024, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned