By Roger Lanse
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office staff, on Friday, June 28, 2024, GCSO deputies responded to 15 Monte Street in Arenas Valley where the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised a woman had reportedly been shot by her son. Deputies arrived on scene at about 9:31 p.m. and found the woman, shot in her left side, at a neighbor's residence across the street, where she had walked to get help. GCSO staff said a .45 pistol was used in the shooting.
The suspect, Cody Shepard, 26, of Arenas Valley, was arrested at gunpoint by GCSO deputies a few minutes later at approximately 9:39 p.m. at the juncture of Kirkland Road and Highway 180 in Arenas Valley. Shepard is being charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also being charged with child abuse, as his 6-year-old son was with him at the time of the shooting.
The victim was seen by EMS at the scene, transported to Gila Regional Medical Center, and then flown out by Native Air to University Medical Center in El Paso.
The incident's investigation is ongoing.