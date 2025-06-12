The Grant OEM (Office of Emergency Management) would like to provide an update on the Meadow-Trout Fire. The fire unfortunately jumped Hwy 15 and is actively burning and has grown to @ 500 acres. NM Hwy 15 is closed to public traffic from the Hwy 15/35 intersection south to the Ben Lilly Memorial.

An IPAWS emergency alert was sent out by the Grant OEM placing most of the Mimbres valley (from the Highway 15/35 intersection to the Wilderness Ranger District office) in “Set” mode, under the wildfire preparedness Ready, Set, Go program.

Visitors are also advised to leave developed recreation sites along Highway 35, including the Lake Roberts Recreation Area, Mesa Campground, Upper End Campground, Sapillo Campground, trailheads, and dispersed campsites.The USFS is working on a closure order for these recreation sites.

Presently there have been NO Evacuation orders issued. If evacuations are required, the first group of residents to receive evacuation orders will be the folks living in the area from Hwy 15/35 intersection to Sapillo Campground on Hwy 35. The second group will be the folks living in the area on Hwy 35 from Sapillo Campground to the Gatton's Park area. The third group from Gatton's Park to the Wilderness Ranger Station.

The designated evacuation center will be the Grant County Convention Center at 3031 Hwy 180 East in Silver City. Please take appropriate precautions. The Grant OEM will provide updates as they are received. A USFS briefing is planned for 0600.