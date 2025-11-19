Grant Opening of Marshalls moved to Nov. 21 due to unexpected delay

Marshalls is issuing a correction regarding the grand opening date of its new Silver City store, originally announced as November 20. Due to an unexpected delay, the store will now officially open to the public on November 21.

The grand opening event will take place on November 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other details regarding the new store, including its location, offerings, and regular hours, remain unchanged. We look forward to welcoming shoppers in Silver City on the updated opening day.

“At Marshalls, we hustle every day to bring the good stuff™ to stores for consumers. With the opening of this store, we are excited to provide Silver City shoppers with high-quality, brand name merchandise at an amazing value,” said Nancy Carpenter, President of Marshalls.

GRAND OPENING

Join us on November 21 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. to be part of the grand opening excitement and find the amazing selection in all our departments.

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: 2150 US Hwy 180E, Silver City, NM 88061Approximately 24,500 square feetRegular store hours:10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on SundaysFresh selection of brand name and designer fashion at amazing prices, delivered dailyBroad range of on-trend products from fashion and beauty to homeBright and fresh in-store experience every time you shopSingle queue checkout for faster shopping

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new Silver City location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to a local charity. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls is one of the nation’s leading off-price family retailers with over 1,200 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 60 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls hustles to get the good stuff™ so shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, men, kids, and home merchandise - all at amazing prices.

For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, follow us @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.