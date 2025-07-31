Important meeting on Mexican Gray Wolf issues to take place Aug. 15, 2025

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Commission Meeting will take place August 15th, in Reserve, NM, starting at 9 A.M. Location not yet announced.

The item on the agenda is the discussion of the Mexican Wolf introduction program, which has been contentious for years.

The Mexican Gray Wolf was listed on the Federal Endangered Species list in 1976, with the goal of reaching 100 wolves before it might be eligible for delisting. However, the wolf has remained on the list even though it reached the 100 level several years ago. At that point, the goal was raised to 200, which it has now attained, and it has been raised to more than 300 as a goal.

The original plan stated that wolves could remain only in certain areas and would not be allowed to go beyond I-40.

However, hot issues are unfolding daily with the wolf that is still above I-40, near Mt. Taylor, and the relocation of Asha, her mate and pups. The number of letters of demand to release Asha and her family are increasing, as well as concerns about public safety.

Several legislators, many elected county officials from all over southwest NM and southeastern AZ and hundreds of residents and concerned individuals from all over and from different sides of this issue will likely attend. The meeting will allow public comment so all sides can be heard.

A source has said that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department may also have representatives at the meeting.

The management and/or lack of management has recently risen to the highest debate levels to date.

Public discussions will be held with NMDGF and Catron County Commissioners.

As Catron County has continued to "serve" as the epicenter of this experimental federal program, it has taken the brunt of the impacts to residents' livelihoods, the safety of children and families and the wolf-caused deaths of their livestock and pets.

Catron County officials will explain the impacts. The Catron County Commission on April 3, 2025, approved a resolution declaring a public safety disaster. Socorro County approved a similar resolution on May 13. In the interim, as well as following the second resolutions, counties and organizations throughout New Mexico and Arizona have approved resolutions of support, with more in the process. They agree on the need for better management.

Below is a list to date of the resolutions of declarations of a public safety disaster in Catron and Socorro counties, and those counties and organizations who have also passed resolutions in support of these declaration, as well as in opposition to the Mexican Gray Wolf program.

Arizona has also been hit hard by the impacts of the endangered species listing and several entities, including the state legislature, have approved resolutions addressing the Mexican Gray Wolf issue.

Resolutions:

• April 3, 2025: Catron County, New Mexico Resolution No. 56-2025, Declaring a Public Safety Disaster

• April 22, 2025: Sierra County, New Mexico Resolution No. 2025-34, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• April 24, 2025: Cibola County, New Mexico Resolution No. 2025-33, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• May 8, 2025: Otero County, New Mexico Resolution No. 05-08-25/113-70, Opposing the New Mexico/Arizona Mexican Wolf Program

• May 13, 2025: Socorro County, New Mexico Resolution No. 2025-36, Declaring a Disaster

• May 20, 2025: Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation District Resolution No. 25-006, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• May 22, 2025: Alamo Navajo Chapter Resolution No. 9-a, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• May 23, 2025: Arizona State Legislature Resolution Demanding Delisting and Defunding

• June 10, 2025: Roosevelt County, New Mexico Resolution No. 2025-21, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• June 11, 2025: Hidalgo County, New Mexico Resolution No. 2025-27, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• June 12, 2025: Luna County, New Mexico Resolution No. 25-45, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• June 26, 2025: Chaves County, New Mexico Resolution No. R-25-032, Supporting Catron and Socorro County’s Declaration of Disaster

• July 7, 2025: Greenlee County, Arizona Resolution No. 25-07-01 Supporting the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025

• July 10, 2025: Grant County, New Mexico Resolution No. R-25-40, Supporting Catron and Socorro Counties’ Declaration of Disaster

• July 14, 2025: San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District Resolution No. 26-001, Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

• July 17, 2025: Cochise County Board of Supervisors AZ Resolution 25-21, Resolution of The Cochise County Board of Supervisors Expressing Opposition to the Ongoing Mexican Gray Wolf Reintroduction Program as Currently Implemented, and Calling for Immediate Reform, Enhanced State Authority, and Fair Compensation to Impacted Ranchers

• July 23, 2025: Valencia County Resolution 2025-52 Supporting Catron’s Emergency Declaration: Wolf Program

• July 25, 2025: Lea County Resolution No. 25-JUL-170R Supporting Catron County’s Declaration of Disaster

As the date for the meeting comes closer, the Beat hopes to provide more information about how residents can participate in the discussion, with the potential of online access.