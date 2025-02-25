Deming, NM- On October 23, 2024, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau began investigating allegations of child abuse to multiple children in Deming.

Agents learned that a report was made to CYFD, regarding abuse of a child and multiple siblings. Throughout the investigation, agents learned that multiple minor children were living in horrific conditions, and sleeping outdoors, creating a risk to their health and safety. The investigation also revealed that at least one of the children was sexually abused.

Agents identified Melvin Cordell, 50, and Valerie Cordell, 41, as the suspects in the abuse case. Both were arrested on February 21, 2025, and booked into the Luna County Detention Center.

Valerie Cordell is charged with 16 counts of Child Abuse and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse.

Melvin Cordell is charged with 16 counts of Child Abuse, 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, 1 Count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and 1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit Child Abuse.

The New Mexico State Police is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all New Mexicans by enforcing the law and upholding justice to create safer communities. We place strong emphasis on protecting our most vulnerable citizens, especially children—by vigorously pursuing those who commit crimes against them and ensuring they receive the justice and protection they deserve.