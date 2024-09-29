Photos and Article by Lynn Janes
A group of patriotic citizens came together on September 28, 2024 to fly the American Flag, Trump flags and show their pride for America. They met at Gough Park and went as a group down Bullard Street, through town and ended up at the Walmart parking lot.
The event had a great turnout. Some had flags flying from the bed of their trucks and some flew them out of the windows of their cars. Unfortunately, the parade became broken up due to traffic lights.
The event was so successful they will be doing it again in October. They were planning it in the last photo.
