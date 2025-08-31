Photographs by Mary Alice Murphy 

The Red Dot Studio Tour led visitors to 18 different studios of artists in everything from painting to jewelry to clay to wood to re-imagined clothing  in Silver City and the surrounding area. A preview of the artists' work was set up at Light Art Space for the viewing ahead of time. A brochure offered a map of the studios, along with a brief description of each artist's work. 

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.