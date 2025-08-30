{Editor's Note: This photographer ran out of steam Saturday evening and did not get the photos posted for the two events covered on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025]
The Red Dot Studio Tour continues on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can pick up the brochure listing the studio artists on the tour at local galleries, including Light Art Space.
Carnitas Musica y Mas also continues on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at Gough Park from noon to 5:45. with music all afternoon, and vendors for food and merchandise will be on location also.