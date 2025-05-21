Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Zamora Farms Country Store, located in the former VFW building in Arena Valley, held a flag-raising, ribbon-cutting by the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce and a blessing of the building by Father Kasimir of Santa Clara Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The grand opening of the store will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, May 23, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Tim and Bethany Zamora purchased the building and fixed it up. It already has stocked many of the local products, including homemade jams, jellies and pickles, T-shirts, fruit chips, wooden cutting boards and cut-metal decorations. Tim Zamora said they expect to start selling local produce in June and apples from their own trees in September.

Bethany Zamora, a retired teacher, has plans to create an area for younger youths to be able to congregate for arts and crafts and other events.

A large room is also allocated for veterans and others to meet. The VFW chapter will continue meeting there, and other veteran groups are welcome.

For more information, call 575-388-1710.

