Updated driving conditions in Silver City area 122419

Fair Driving Conditions

US 180 & NM 152 roadways clear but could be icy in spots. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City

NM 35 & NM 15 roadways are snow packed and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City to Lordsburg

NM 90 from mile post 0 to 42 is as wet and could become icy overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.