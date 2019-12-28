Winter weather advisory extended to 11 p.m. 122819

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

and Fort Bayard

1124 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

* TIMING...Snow is expected to persist into the evening hours. The

heaviest snow should fall in the early afternoon hours.

* SNOW AMOUNTS...1 TO 2 inches of snow is expected above 5500

ft. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected above 6500 ft.

* IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will create slick and hazardous

driving conditions. Some roads may become impassable. Passes

may be closed to travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.