Updated:Severe driving conditions in Silver City to Lordsburg. NM 90 has reopened

ROAD ADVISORY

Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City to Lordsburg

NM 90 from mile post 0 to 37 is snow packed and icy, road has been reopened, continue to use caution as plow truck are in the area. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

