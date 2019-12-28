Difficult driving condition in Cliff and on US 180 to Glenwood; NM 211 closed due to Bear Creek running 122819

ROAD ADVISORY

Difficult Driving Conditions in Cliff Area

NM 78, NM 153, NM 293, NM 159 has roadways reported as snow packed and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. Crews are out plowing roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.



ROAD ADVISORY

Difficult Driving Conditions – Cliff/Glenwood

US 180 has roadway reported snow covered and with black ice. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. Crews are out plowing roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

ROAD CLOSURE

WATER RUNNING – Bear Creek

NM 211 “Bear Creek” from mile post 1 to 4 is closed due to roadway flooding and impassable conditions. NMDOT will notify as conditions change.