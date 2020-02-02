Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,

Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Mescalero, Timberon,

and Mountain Park

117 PM MST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph expected.

* WHERE...The lowlands of southwest and south central New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur in the mid to late

afternoon hours. Some blowing dust is also possible along the

I-10 corridor which could reduce visibilities to 1 to 3 miles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.