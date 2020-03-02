facebook-24x24

  • Winter weather advisory Tuesday 0300320

winter weather advisory 030320Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City and Lake Roberts
201 PM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches
over the Black Range, with 1 to 3 inches possible below 7500
feet.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico within Grant and
Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to midnight MST Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

