Winter weather advisory for March 18-19, 2020

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City and Lake Roberts
157 PM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...The Gila Wilderness above 7500 feet.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.