facebook-24x24

  • Home
  • News
  • Weather
  • Winter weather advisory for March 18-19, 2020

Details
Category: Weather

winter weather advisory 0328 19 20Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City and Lake Roberts
157 PM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The Gila Wilderness above 7500 feet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

20191110