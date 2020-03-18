Winter weather advisory for March 18-19, 2020

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Silver City and Lake Roberts

157 PM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020



...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON MDT THURSDAY...



* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The Gila Wilderness above 7500 feet.



* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.